Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,672,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,683,267 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 3.26% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $334,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KL stock opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. The firm had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KL shares. National Bankshares downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

