Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,117,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,107 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 4.69% of AerCap worth $313,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 46.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AerCap by 216.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.98.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

