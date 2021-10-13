Fmr LLC Reduces Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,275,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,353 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 5.44% of Nexstar Media Group worth $336,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,982,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 939,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,739,000 after acquiring an additional 230,096 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,019,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,754,000 after acquiring an additional 193,040 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 439.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,099,000 after acquiring an additional 192,009 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1,124.2% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 203,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,529,000 after acquiring an additional 186,563 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $147.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.19. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $385,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total transaction of $125,912.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,462 shares of company stock worth $2,563,507 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.83.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

