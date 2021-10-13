Fmr LLC Sells 6,895,078 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,499,157 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 6,895,078 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 4.86% of Performance Food Group worth $315,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,605 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $121,822,000 after purchasing an additional 172,661 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,278 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,469 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 277,240 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,572 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

NYSE PFGC opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average is $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 164.55 and a beta of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,677 shares of company stock worth $2,005,825 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

