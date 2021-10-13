Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,241,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,202,000 after purchasing an additional 123,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,144,000 after purchasing an additional 660,777 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,511,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,087,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average is $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.21 and a beta of 1.18. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

