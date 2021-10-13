Formation Fi (FORM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.33 Million

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Formation Fi has a market cap of $12.51 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Formation Fi coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00070905 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00119253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00075080 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,971.05 or 0.99718158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,611.56 or 0.06212385 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

