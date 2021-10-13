Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 949.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after buying an additional 9,026,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after buying an additional 3,205,012 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 17,419.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after buying an additional 397,693 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,049,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,607,000 after buying an additional 280,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,083,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,886,000 after buying an additional 241,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

Shares of FTNT opened at $306.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.90, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $304.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $322.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.