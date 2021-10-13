Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at CIBC

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NYSE:FSM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 266,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,283,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,572,000 after purchasing an additional 698,750 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,105,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after acquiring an additional 388,251 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at about $22,038,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.4% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,430,000 after purchasing an additional 73,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 448,836 shares in the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

