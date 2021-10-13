Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at CIBC

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FVI. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.34.

TSE:FVI traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 705,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of C$4.71 and a 52 week high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$148.09 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.6088447 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

