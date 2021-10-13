Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Cut to $164.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $172.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FNV. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.31.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.69. 54,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,850. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.34. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $163.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. The company had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 41,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after acquiring an additional 679,579 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

