Frank Poullas Purchases 109,871 Shares of Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:MNS) Stock

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:MNS) insider Frank Poullas acquired 109,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$34,609.37 ($24,720.98).

The company has a quick ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 23.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.98.

Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and East Africa. It primarily explores for natural flake graphite used in batteries for storing electrical energy. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nachu graphite project located in southeast Tanzania.

