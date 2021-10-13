Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,111 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 661,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after buying an additional 149,315 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 2,289.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 117,151 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,392,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,409,000.

Shares of FLQL opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.84. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

