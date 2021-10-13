Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,118,397 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,280 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.43% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $225,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $180.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $280.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

