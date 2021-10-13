Franklin Resources Inc. Has $205.06 Million Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,594,376 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 5.01% of Summit Materials worth $205,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on SUM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

NYSE:SUM opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average is $32.51. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

