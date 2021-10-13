French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.68

French Connection Group PLC (LON:FCCN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.68 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 29.03 ($0.38). French Connection Group shares last traded at GBX 29.03 ($0.38), with a volume of 1,093,431 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42.

French Connection Group Company Profile (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

