Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Truist

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Truist from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of FMS stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.10. 3,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,051. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

