Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FNLPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

FNLPF traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,896. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.29.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.