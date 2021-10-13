Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the September 15th total of 574,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 596,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 22.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 123,693 shares in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHAT opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

