Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Oct 13th, 2021

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the September 15th total of 574,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 596,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 22.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 123,693 shares in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHAT opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

