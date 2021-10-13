Function X (FX) Trading Up 31.7% This Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last week, Function X has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00002379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $554.86 million and $39.80 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,193.47 or 1.00173364 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00057478 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00049502 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001339 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001776 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $287.43 or 0.00503427 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

