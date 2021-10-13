Furucombo Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last Week (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $289,315.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Furucombo has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00073300 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00118467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00074612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,168.37 or 0.99658845 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.78 or 0.06219530 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

