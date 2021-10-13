Future Health ESG Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire on October 20th (NASDAQ:FHLTU)

Future Health ESG’s (NASDAQ:FHLTU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, October 20th. Future Health ESG had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 10th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Future Health ESG’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FHLTU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Future Health ESG has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

