FUZE Token (FUZE) Hits One Day Volume of $73,474.00

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. FUZE Token has a market capitalization of $43,428.99 and approximately $73,474.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FUZE Token has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One FUZE Token coin can now be bought for $57.43 or 0.00098794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FUZE Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00070905 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00119253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00075080 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,971.05 or 0.99718158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,611.56 or 0.06212385 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002834 BTC.

FUZE Token Coin Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 756 coins. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken . FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token

FUZE Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUZE Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUZE Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.