FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hugo Boss in a research report issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Parker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hugo Boss’ FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $757.80 million for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of BOSSY opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.68.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

