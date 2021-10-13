FY2021 Earnings Forecast for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $13.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s FY2022 earnings at $9.69 EPS.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $36.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345,002 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,755 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth $28,587,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,642,000 after acquiring an additional 935,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 2,040.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 663,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 632,571 shares in the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

