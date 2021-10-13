FY2021 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.76. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at $45,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.