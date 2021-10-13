FY2021 EPS Estimates for COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:CICOY)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of COSCO SHIPPING in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn $5.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COSCO SHIPPING’s FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CICOY opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

