FY2021 EPS Estimates for DexCom, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DexCom in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.13.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $538.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 102.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $579.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $532.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.20.

In other DexCom news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total transaction of $487,902.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,766 shares of company stock valued at $22,883,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 140.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in DexCom by 155.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

