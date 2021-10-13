FY2021 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $12.44 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.26. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ESS. Barclays started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.22.

NYSE ESS opened at $330.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $337.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,834,000 after purchasing an additional 492,450 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,216,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 346.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 290,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,023,000 after purchasing an additional 225,575 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 29,901.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 203,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 237,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,161,000 after purchasing an additional 167,350 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,770,152 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

