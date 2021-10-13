FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Horizon Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Horizon in a research note issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

NYSE FHN opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in First Horizon by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 993,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after acquiring an additional 223,710 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 991,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after acquiring an additional 74,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

