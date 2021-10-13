FY2021 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a report issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $13.08 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.35 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MTB. Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.99.

MTB stock opened at $150.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank has a one year low of $94.67 and a one year high of $168.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,381,000 after acquiring an additional 63,509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,332,000 after purchasing an additional 176,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,313,000 after buying an additional 472,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,271,000 after purchasing an additional 95,364 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 11.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,080,000 after acquiring an additional 181,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

