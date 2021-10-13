FY2021 EPS Estimates for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Decreased by Analyst

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for People’s United Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

PBCT opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $521,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 307,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,512,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,057,000 after acquiring an additional 127,007 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

