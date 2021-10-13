FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Tenaris in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenaris’ FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

TS opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 4.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 7.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

