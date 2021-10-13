FY2024 EPS Estimates for Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Raised by Analyst

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Harbour Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harbour Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Harbour Energy stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.