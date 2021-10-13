Gala (GALA) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last Week

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, Gala has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Gala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0848 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $591.32 million and approximately $140.08 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00044160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.63 or 0.00210442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00093971 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

