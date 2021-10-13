Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.80

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.80 and traded as high as $4.42. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 21,978 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $96.13 million, a PE ratio of 215.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.69%.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

