Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $37.54

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.54 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 36.20 ($0.47). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50), with a volume of 31,325 shares.

The company has a market cap of £24.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 37.54.

Gama Aviation Company Profile (LON:GMAA)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and air ambulance and aerial survey services.

