Game.com (GTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.06 Million

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Game.com has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $34,392.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Game.com has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Game.com coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Game.com alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00043928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.52 or 0.00209609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00093981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Game.com Coin Profile

GTC is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official website is game.com . Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Game.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.