GAMEE Reaches Market Cap of $14.39 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000444 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GAMEE has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $14.39 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00072282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00116876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00074565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,371.01 or 0.99780479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.32 or 0.06195634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars.

