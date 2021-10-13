Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11,197.40

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £111.97 ($146.29) and traded as low as GBX 9,725 ($127.06). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at GBX 9,965 ($130.19), with a volume of 76,269 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of £3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is £112.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is £111.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.39.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.63%.
Games Workshop Group Company Profile (LON:GAW)
Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.
