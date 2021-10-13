Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 772,859 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 13.85% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $1,503,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 44,811 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 65,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 896.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 90,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.