Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up to $3.75

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.75, but opened at $4.00. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 71,990 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOTU shares. CLSA lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $2.70 in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -1.24.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

