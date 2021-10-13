Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Shares Up 0.2%

Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.51. 32,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 320,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $417.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45.

Garrett Motion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ)

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.