GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDS. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in GDS by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in GDS by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDS. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

GDS stock opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.69 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

