GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.75.

GEAGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. DZ Bank raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.33.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GEAGF)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

