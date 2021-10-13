Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 13th. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $185.90 million and $7.30 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00043928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.52 or 0.00209609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00093981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 186,876,136 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

