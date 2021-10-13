General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,132 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of General Mills worth $43,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,291. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

GIS opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.55.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

