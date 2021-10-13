Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Generation Income Properties stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.19. 1,440,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,322. Generation Income Properties has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Generation Income Properties in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

