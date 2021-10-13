Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Generation Income Properties stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,440,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,322. Generation Income Properties has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Generation Income Properties in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

