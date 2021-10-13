Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of Genesis Energy worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEL. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Genesis Energy news, CEO Grant E. Sims purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,002,913 shares in the company, valued at $25,164,410.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $241,860.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 64,000 shares of company stock worth $519,160. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genesis Energy stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.73. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $12.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $503.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.68 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

