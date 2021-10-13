Genfit (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.98

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.98 and traded as low as $3.40. Genfit shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98.

Genfit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNFTF)

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

